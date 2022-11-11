The Border Mail
Opinion

It's time to demand a better future for Albury-Wodonga's health service

By Michael Gobel
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:57pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Gobel says the refusal to share the hospital master plan reflects a lack of transparency. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Border community has been left with a conflicting sentiment following the recent announcement to rebuild Albury-Wodonga Hospital. It was a lost opportunity to unite our community around a vision for long-term solutions with transparent decision making, despite a near $558 million commitment of taxpayer funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.