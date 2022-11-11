It's time to demand a better future for Albury-Wodonga's health service

The Border community has been left with a conflicting sentiment following the recent announcement to rebuild Albury-Wodonga Hospital. It was a lost opportunity to unite our community around a vision for long-term solutions with transparent decision making, despite a near $558 million commitment of taxpayer funds.
The community appreciates the two premiers coming to the Border to work towards solving the chronic underinvestment in our hospitals. Also appreciated is that they signed the intergovernmental agreement between the two states, which has been left waiting to be signed for more than seven years.
What is disappointing, however, is that the funding promised to rebuild the Albury-Wodonga Hospital falls well short of the long-term needs for the Border and its broader population catchment.
Analysis of government funding for other regional hospital rebuilds or new builds has funding running at between $8000 to $10,000 per head of population.
This recent funding announcement accounts to less than $6000 per head of population, and that is just accounting for Albury-Wodonga's direct population. It excludes the broader population catchment, serving up to 300,000 people.
The fact that funding for only stages 1 to 3 of a potential five-stage development is committed leaves the community once again feeling like we are on a drip feed. Stages 4 and 5 still remain uncommitted and are subject to further funding at an unspecified time.
Compounding this disappointment is the valid concern that the existing Albury hospital site is constrained and not a future-proof site. This concern is shared by both the community advocacy group Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association.
Visions for a new hospital as part of a larger health precinct appear at risk by committing to the current Albury hospital site and not a new greenfield site.
A new greenfield site has been considered by many as the best and most practical way to deliver on the vision of a health precinct that is made up of a new hospital with co-located tertiary education providers of medicine, rural, allied health, defence health as well as a private hospital.
Giving weight to this was the admission by the chair of Albury Wodonga Health that a greenfield site was the preferred option by the board of AWH.
Numerous calls have been made for the community to see the master plan but requests have been stonewalled under the cloak of "commercial in confidence". What could possibly be commercial in confidence about a master plan? Even if that were so, why not redact the commercially sensitive information and provide the master plan to the community.
The refusal to share the master plan with the community falls short of the transparency required for such a critical investment that is core to our wellbeing and the future growth of Albury-Wodonga.
To continue to not provide the master plan is treating our community with contempt.
The community has very poor optics to what is required versus what we are getting and when. There is no clear understanding as to how many more beds, how many more theatres and the capacity of the new development to attract the medical specialists and staff desperately needed for a growing regional centre.
A sense of Groundhog Day falls upon us as we see the opportunity for long-term solutions be forsaken for short term Band-Aid solutions, sunken cost bias and expediency.
This current funding commitment should be seen as a start and just a start. More is required. Accepting a rebuild of the hospital on the current Albury hospital site risks entrenching previous lost opportunities to create a future proof health precinct. It perpetuates the same thinking that got us to where we are today. It commits good money after bad.
Now is the opportunity to get this right for the long term. We need to hold our state and federal governments accountable to deliver a hospital we desperately need and are deserving of.
Let's get off the drip feed, release the master plan, have all stages fully funded and put a greenfield site back on the table.
We can solve this. Our clinicians and community have the answers. Please turn up to Sunday's rally and add your voice.
Michael Gobel is chair of Hume Bank and a member of Better Border Health.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.