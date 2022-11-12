The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

National Archives of Australia puts our spy history on display at Albury LibraryMuseum

AG
By Alice Gifford
November 12 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curator Emily Catt says the history and storytelling of the exhibition on loan from the National Archives of Australia is for audiences of all ages. Picture by Mark Jesser

An exhibition detailing our national spy history gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at government espionage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.