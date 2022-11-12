An exhibition detailing our national spy history gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at government espionage.
Opening today at the Albury LibraryMuseum, Spy: Espionage in Australia features interactive displays of records, archives and authentic spy equipment such as codebreaking machines.
National Archives of Australia curator Emily Catt said the collection was designed to fascinate visitors of all ages.
"We've been able to bring some things people have never seen before to the public eye," Ms Catt said.
"We were working with people who don't talk about their jobs and borrowing objects that no-one knew which case they were used on because they were so top secret," she said.
Supported by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the exhibition maps significant moments in Australian history, and tells the stories of secret agents, individuals under surveillance and the history of espionage and counter-espionage from federation to present day.
Hands-on features include interactive displays of records, age-staged spy activities and a codebreaking challenge.
Though the records created by intelligence agencies inform much of the historical basis of the collection, Ms Catt said the experiences of those subject to spying were included for balance.
In the 1960s under Operation Whip, ASIO carried out large-scale surveillance of people involved in social and political protests, specifically protesting the Vietnam War.
"We've also tried to include criticism of ASIO. Particularly in the 1970s, their surveillance of the protest movement was highly criticised," Ms Catt said.
"The idea was that they could report on protest marches in the same way you might report on a military invasion."
"Telling Australians the story of the country that they live is really important and part of what the archives does," she said.
