How post-war migrants' were welcomed to Bonegilla

In 1947, Australia launched a bold mass immigration program to increase the size of its population.
A large workforce would boost economic development. More people could better defend the country. Unable to attract sufficient migrants from the United Kingdom, Arthur Calwell, the Minister for Immigration, arranged to take in displaced persons from war-torn Europe. Calwell carefully stage managed the arrival of the first contingent who were to be accommodated temporarily at the former Bonegilla army camp.
Photographers showed fit young men and women, happily arriving in their new land. The captions declared they were all eager to work as labourers and domestics, wherever Australian employers needed them.
At the same time, Australians were reassured that the reception and settlement processes would operate smoothly. Bonegilla would provide a welcoming stepping-stone from which migrants could become exemplary citizens.
What is more, taxpayers were relieved to learn about the thrift of the reception program. The accommodation was only "reasonably comfortable", food "plain, though nutritious and plentiful", there was "neither luxury nor squalor", all expenditure was carefully monitored.
Bonegilla showed that Australia could feel comfortable about the arrival of a large number of non-English-speaking migrants.
Bonegilla slipped from the national gaze once the first contingent had been processed. It warranted no attention from metro dailies while it ran quietly and efficiently. But from mid-1948, processing became more complicated when families, rather than single men and women, began to arrive. It was difficult to meet the needs of children in the former army facilities.
Further, there was huge surge in migrant numbers in 1949 and 1950. The centre was doubled in size to accommodate up to 7700 people with another 1600 in tents. It was difficult to distribute such large numbers of new arrivals to job placements. All no longer ran smoothly or well.
Today, pilgrims make their way to the Bonegilla Migrant Experience to place their families in an historical context. They come to pay tribute to those who faced the challenges of moving from one country to another. They almost invariably look behind the facade government tried to establish in 1947.
A week of activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first 839 "beautiful Balts" has been arranged at Bonegilla from November 21. There are also events in Albury at the LibraryMuseum and arranged by Albury & District Historical Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.