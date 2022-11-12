The Border Mail
How post-war migrants' were welcomed to Bonegilla

By Bruce Pennay, Albury & District Historical Society
November 12 2022 - 1:19pm
Newly arrived immigrants, recently disembarked at Station Pier Melbourne, board a train destined for Bonegilla. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society

In 1947, Australia launched a bold mass immigration program to increase the size of its population.

