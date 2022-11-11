The Border Mail
Member for Albury Justin Clancy re-endorsed to run at 2023 election

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 1:35pm
Albury MP Justin Clancy says he is "humbled" to be re-endorsed by the state executive.

MP Justin Clancy has been re-endorsed as Liberal candidate for the seat of Albury for the 2023 NSW election.

