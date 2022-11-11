MP Justin Clancy has been re-endorsed as Liberal candidate for the seat of Albury for the 2023 NSW election.
The outcome came following a meeting on Thursday night of the NSW state executive of the Liberal Party.
Mr Clancy said he was "humbled" by the re-endorsement.
"It is a privilege to serve the community of the Albury electorate in the NSW Parliament," Mr Clancy said.
"I think of ... the amazing people across our community. To the people in Parliament, the premiers, treasurers and ministers, it has been my deep privilege to witness good people doing good things across our community.
"It is with deep gratitude that I thank my community for the opportunity to serve.
"I am humbled to have been re-endorsed as the Liberal candidate for the seat.
"I look forward now to seeking re-election to continue to work and deliver with the Perrottet government for the benefit of the Albury electorate."
