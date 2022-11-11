Max Heriot wasted no time in announcing his arrival on the scene of Provincial cricket.
Having just turned 16, the Xavier High School student was handed his A-grade debut for the Patties away to New City on Saturday.
The emerging off-spinner bowled seven overs and picked up a wicket when he had Brandon Purtell stumped for eight.
Heriot also took a good catch at cow corner to dismiss former New Zealand quick Daryl Tuffey, the new Phoenix coach.
"It was a pretty big call," Heriot said of the decision to pick him.
"But I've been working hard on my bowling in the off-season and it's good to know hard work pays off.
"I didn't necessarily think I would get a chance at this level so early.
"It was my goal to play a bit of B-grade cricket this year so it was a surprise to get the call-up.
"The day was unreal. I used to play at New City, who I debuted against, and the wicketkeeper, Gus Kilby, I used to grow up watching him and wanting to play with him so I finally got to do it.
"I was a bit nervous, first ball, but I felt like I handled the situation well."
And the magical moment the wicket fell?
"I just sent one down with a bit of flight," Heriot explained.
"He's run past it and Gus has taken the stumping, which was unreal.
"The last couple of years I've had different words of wisdom with my bowling.
"I've been working a lot after last season, not picking up that many wickets, working on my flight and variations and it's been working, which is good."
St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell had no hesitation in turning to Heriot for what was the first game of the season.
"He's a very confident and mature kid for his age," Scammell said.
"When I first came to the club, he was one of the young guys who wasn't afraid to say hello or let his personality shine.
"He's a bit of an extrovert and gets along well with everyone.
"He's got a lot of confidence about him and that aided him to have that belief in himself to just do what he does.
"He really impressed me.
"He's the sort of kid that he might get hit but he'll jump straight back on the job.
"It doesn't really faze him.
"For a young off-spinner, he's very consistent, which is important, and he's a jet in the field as well.
"He's an emerging batter; he's certainly got the technique to develop into a top-order player."
In a tense finish, those credentials were almost put to the test as Patties fell to 7/99 chasing 133.
"We almost needed him with the bat," Scammell smiled.
"He was actually going to be 12th but Ben Jones tweaked his quad so he was going to have to bat.
"He was padded up, ready to go; the scores were tied and he was next in.
"He probably got a bit nervous then!"
But the visitors won by two wickets, leaving Heriot relieved and plotting his next spell.
"I love a bit of cat-and-mouse with the bat, teasing them and seeing them get one away finally," he said.
"I love a good challenge.
"Just watching Nathan Lyon growing up inspired me, seeing how much he can turn the ball. It's crazy!
"Learning to spin it hasn't come naturally, there's a lot of hard work that goes in but just keep at it and you'll get there, I guess.
"The boys were up and about on Saturday.
"They love it when a debutant comes into the side and were very inclusive, which was good."
Less than 24 hours later, Heriot was taking the field again, this time for CAW Murray in the Colston/Scammell Shield in Griffith.
He made 32 in a total of 267 and then claimed 4-17 as the rep side dismissed Murrumbidgee for just 84.
"We won all three games which was pretty good," Heriot said.
"It's good to play with those blokes who you normally verse and get to know them a bit better; it's a good bonding experience with them blokes, great fun."
Heriot has kept his place in the Patties team for Saturday's game against East Albury at Alexandra Park, where Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro will make his club debut after arriving in town this week.
