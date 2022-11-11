AFL veteran Patrick Dangerfield is heading to Wangaratta.
The Geelong premiership superstar will join another Cats' grand final player at the Wangaratta Football Netball Club on Saturday, December 3.
"He's arguably the biggest name in the game, his resume speaks for itself and he capped it off this year by winning the premiership that had eluded him," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid suggested.
"It will be a fantastic night, he's really good in terms of giving back to the fans, I'm sure a lot of people will get a lot out of it, it's not everyday you get a Brownlow medallist wander up to Wangaratta."
Dangerfield has played 303 games, including 154 at Adelaide from 2008-15.
He's since played 149 with the Cats and is a three-time best and fairest there.
The strongly built midfielder-forward is also an eight-time All-Australian.
Early bird tickets (by 6pm, November 20) are available for $120 each, with further information from marketing@wangmagpies.com.au or the Wangaratta Football Netball Club Facebook page.
