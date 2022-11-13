Causeway business burglar led to jail cell ahead of being sentenced

A burglar who ransacked a business on the Lincoln Causeway has been taken into custody ahead of being sentenced on a string of charges.
A grinder was used to cut locks to access a shed believed to be located on or near the former Harvey's Fun Park site on June 6.
Benjamin Darmody and another person, whose identity is unclear, attended the property.
Darmody stole car plates, a fire drum, tool box, and tools from the site.
The items were loaded in the rear of the 29-year-old man's utility and driven away.
A search of his Falcon Circuit home six days later found some of the stolen items and marijuana, several gel blasters, 10 shotgun shells and cannabis seeds.
A hydroponic setup was also found but no plants were growing.
Darmody told police he had been attempting to cultivate marijuana.
He said the gel blasters, which are classed as imitation firearms, were to "have fun at home".
The owner of a car that was damaged at the Lincoln Causeway property told the Wodonga Magistrates Court of his hardship.
The father-of-five said he was the sole income earner for his family and the incident, which involved a window being smashed, bonnet removed, snorkel dismantled and other items damaged, had caused emotional distress.
He said two of his children were sick and the incident had cost him thousands of dollars in repairs including mechanical and panel work, and cleaning.
The court heard the man had also had to take time off work as a result.
Lawyer Joe Battiato noted the guns weren't real.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the burglary and theft offences were particularly serious.
He ordered the 29-year-old undergo an assessment for a community corrections order, but revoked his bail in the meantime.
Darmody was led out of court into the Wodonga Police Station cells.
His matter will return to court on December 6 for sentence.
