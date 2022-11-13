The Border Mail
Causeway business burglar led to jail cell ahead of being sentenced

By Wodonga Court
November 14 2022 - 3:00am
Court documents list the offence as occurring at the former Harvey's Fun Park site on the Lincoln Causeway.

A burglar who ransacked a business on the Lincoln Causeway has been taken into custody ahead of being sentenced on a string of charges.

