The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Netball Association looks to launch male-specific competition

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Morgan, 13 and Lucas Williams, 13 with some other boys playing in the mixed competition. The Albury Netball Association hopes to start a male competition. Picture by Mark Jesser

'You play like a girl' has previously served as an insult in the sporting sphere, but not here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.