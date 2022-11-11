'You play like a girl' has previously served as an insult in the sporting sphere, but not here.
Because this is netball, and this time the boys are playing catch up.
Albury's mixed netball populace has seen an astronomic spike in numbers recently, with a 14-team pre-Christmas blitz well underway at JC King Park.
The rise in such a presence is prompting the potential start of a male-specific competition in the new year, aligning with pushes to launch various 'M-Leagues' by the likes of Netball Victoria.
Albury Netball Association mixed netball coordinator Lyn Westra said there definitely scope to get a male league started locally.
"Mixed numbers in general have been really good," she said.
"We've got 14 teams in this years comp whereas last year we only had six, it has grown considerably.
"There were a couple of teams last week where we had to say 'no, you can only have three males on the court at one time', not five like they wanted to - so male representation has been fantastic."
With interest from likes of Trinity Catholic College, Murray High and Xavier College in beginning male netball programs at school, the Albury Netball Association is aiming to host a come and try day at JC King Park in the near future.
Gauging attendance and interest from the event will hopefully stem towards the initiation of a male-specific competition, and from there, Westra notes they have sights set on sending a team to the Victorian Championships at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne mid-2023.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"We're thinking of getting it out there before the end of this year, hosting a male come and try day," she said.
"We're aiming for 13-17 year old's as we do want to get a rep side up and running.
"With the Netball Victoria Association Championship Finals, the association has opened up and said they will have an under-17s male section, who don't have to have a qualifying tournament like the girls do.
"Our aim is to get a team there next year."
Off the back of growth in the mixed bracket, one thing is clear; the ball is very much in the boy's court at the moment, and Westra knows it.
"It's not a female dominated sport anymore," she said.
"Keep an eye on our Facebook page as well as our website for expressions of interests for those who are interested.
"We also have a cornerboard at the courts with information which will be going up on that as well."
