Murray River Fine Music from the Sydney Opera House to The Jazz Basement

HELENA Kernaghan had to pinch herself when she performed at the Sydney Opera House in a sold-out show this month.
The Thurgoona-based musician played for the Argentinian consul general, Silvina Alguirre, in Piazzolla and Tango.
She accompanied soprano Ayse Goknur Shanal and tango dancers Pedro Florentino Alvarez and Fernanda Questa.
Kernaghan said the experience was a highlight, particularly after a torrid few years for the arts and entertainment sector amid the global pandemic.
"The Argentinian consul general put the show on her social media and it sold out the Utzon Room!" she said.
"She requested it to be performed in Melbourne so we hope to bring this program to Albury next year as part of Murray River Fine Music's (MRFM) 2023 season."
Having started in 2020, MRFM was officially launched in May 2021 with Lior and the Border Quartet.
As its artistic director, Kernaghan said they had presented events ever since despite the challenging conditions owing to COVID-19.
"COVID stopped everything for some time but it's nice to be back," Kernaghan said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kernaghan was now composing the soundtrack for Kerryn Beatty's new play HER, which would be performed in Wodonga next March.
She also looked forward to performing with Orpheus Trio (including Border violinist Kaori Sparks) at The Jazz Basement in Wodonga on Saturday.
It would be the trio's first concert on the Border since the pandemic began.
It features a work by renowned North East-based composer, Gordon Kerry, Piano Trio No. 3 (2018), who was also the consultant for the MRFM committee.
The main piece on the program was the Dvorak Dumky trio, which Orpheus recorded in 2017.
Orpheus Trio will also perform at the 2023 Peninsula Summer Music Festival in Flinders in January.
Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the trio's concert program has been performed at Beechworth, Broadford, Trentham and Wodonga.
Tickets for Saturday's show will be available at The Jazz Basement from 6.30pm or from orpheustrioliveatthejazzbasementwodonga.floktu.com.
