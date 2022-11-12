YOUR SAY: Views vary on value of North East MP as election looms

It is important to study the Labor government's record. Of all states, Victoria had the worst experiences in the pandemic. We had the longest lockdowns, the most deaths and the greatest loss of population with so many Victorians moving to NSW and Queensland. Victoria has a bigger debt than NSW, Queensland and Tasmania combined. According to the Victorian government's own figures the interest payable on this debt will be $6 billion per year, which would be enough to build six new hospitals a year in Victoria.