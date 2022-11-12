YOUR SAY: Views vary on value of North East MP as election looms

It is important to study the Labor government's record. Of all states, Victoria had the worst experiences in the pandemic. We had the longest lockdowns, the most deaths and the greatest loss of population with so many Victorians moving to NSW and Queensland. Victoria has a bigger debt than NSW, Queensland and Tasmania combined. According to the Victorian government's own figures the interest payable on this debt will be $6 billion per year, which would be enough to build six new hospitals a year in Victoria.
In addition Cardinal George Pell, the leader of the Catholic Church in Victoria, in a travesty of justice was jailed for 406 days. A unanimous judgement of the Commonwealth High Court acquitted him and set him free. Victoria's administration tried to destroy Cardinal Pell and to trash the reputation of our church as well. There has been no inquiry into how this happened, no apologies, no resignations and no offers of compensation. Catholics in Benambra need to remember in November all of these facts.
Labor has governed in Victoria in 19 of the last 23 years. We need a change of government in Victoria.
We should support Bill Tilley, an honest toiler for the electorate of Benambra for the last 16 years, e.g. fighting the bushfires in 2019/20, and he deserves our support.
No wonder most Australians are fed up with our political system. Politicians are elected to represent the opinion of the majority of their electorate, which is why it is called "representative democracy".
If we look at the voting record in the Victorian Parliament (as published in Hansard and How did your MP vote), our supposed "representative" Bill Tilley has failed to vote in favour of many social issues.
Bill Tilley voted against equal opportunity, gender equality, abortion reform, safe access zones around women's health clinics, same sex marriage and lastly the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017, despite that over 80 per cent of the electorate strongly support these issues. He has also never supported any legislation against domestic violence.
Is this the person that you want to represent you in Parliament?
