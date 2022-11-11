A boxer says he has stopped drinking after a series of violent incidents.
George Webb-Rose returned to the Wodonga Koori Court on Friday, where he has six sets of charges pending.
His matters have had adjournments and arrest warrants, and had been listed for sentence, but the court heard one charge was still in dispute.
Webb-Rose had a conversation with respected Indigenous people on Friday.
He said no longer drank after realising all of his violence was linked to alcohol.
"Alcohol's a trigger," he said.
"It triggers all the anger.
"I just don't think."
Webb-Rose said he'd had a good amateur boxing career as a teenager, then hit 18 and started going out.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said "you've got to learn to keep your hands in your pockets" and said some people shouldn't drink.
"Yeah, that's me," he replied.
Webb-Rose said he was keen to get back into boxing.
He said he still had matters pending in Albury Local Court for violence, including for an incident in a gym that led to an altercation.
But he said he had recently had a man put his hands on him and had walked away from the confrontation.
One of the respected Indigenous people in court noted Webb-Rose had glowing references.
His lawyer said he was keen for things to progress, but Mr Dunn said it was in Webb-Rose's interest for all matters to be heard together.
The case will return to the Wodonga court on January 13, and Webb-Rose said his Albury matters would return to court next month.
