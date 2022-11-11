A "thank you" barbecue lunch from injured North East footballer Ben Duffield and his family will be held at Greta Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
Mr Duffield, who came close to dying in a horrific incident during an Ovens and King reserves grade match at North Wangaratta in August, has since made a "miracle" recovery and wants to thank the community for their support.
Mr Duffield's uncle and Greta senior coach Greg Newbold said Mr Duffield and his family want to thank paramedics, first responders, trainers and the community for showing such a strong backing.
"There's no two ways about it, the fact was Ben was gone and they brought him back," Mr Newbold said. "We sent out an invite to the Greta community and a few of the people, we're catering for about 100 but we really don't know at this stage how many will turn up.
"It's not a fundraiser, it's our family's way to say thank you, and a tribute to the community support we've received."
Mr Newbold said Mr Duffield had been "making solid progress and meeting all his benchmarks".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He's even a bit back at work - it's all going pretty well," he said.
"Sunday is a thank you lunch from Ben and our family for the Greta to community to offer our gratitude to everyone.
Greta president Gary Hogan said support from not just the football fraternity but the whole community "had been amazing".
"It has really galvanised people," he said. "It's been very heartwarming, there's a lot of a good in a lot of people - you might be enemies on the football field but when it comes to something like this everyone was just pulling together in the same direction.
"Ben and his family want to thank everyone for their help and support, for everyone who did things for him.
"It's not just for our footy club, it's for everyone who helped out, the paramedics and the ambulance people.
"We're hoping as many people as possible from the club can come. Ben's not completely healed yet, but the prognosis is good."
"It's great that defibrillators are out there, every club has got one, they're easy to use, and people are being trained to use them and be confident with them so I guess this has highlighted that," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.