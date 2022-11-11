The Border Mail
Greta footballer Ben Duffield and family throw 'thank you' barbie for community

TH
By Ted Howes
November 12 2022 - 4:00am
Greta footballer Ben Duffield, who nearly died in August after suffering horrific injuries from an on-field incident, wants to thank the community for their support.

A "thank you" barbecue lunch from injured North East footballer Ben Duffield and his family will be held at Greta Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

