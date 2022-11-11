The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga's Liberal state MPs Justin Clancy and Bill Tilley are not on same page over Border hospital plan

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 12 2022 - 3:30am
Bill Tilley and Justin Clancy are not of one opinion when it comes to the NSW and Victorian government's approach to the future of hospital services in the Twin Cities.

THE upgrade of Albury hospital is the start of an "exciting journey" according to one Border Liberal MP, while another says it is "substandard" and "second best".

