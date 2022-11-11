THE upgrade of Albury hospital is the start of an "exciting journey" according to one Border Liberal MP, while another says it is "substandard" and "second best".
Justin Clancy and Bill Tilley are at odds over the $558 million plan unveiled by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews last month.
Their comments on Friday came ahead of a Better Border Health rally being held on the issue in Wodonga on Sunday morning.
Mr Clancy said: "We have an exciting journey ahead.
"We have got two health departments that have agreed to come together, two governments that have agreed to fund a new hospital on the Albury campus."
Mr Clancy queried the validity of arguing between having a new greenfield site and upgrading the Albury hospital, a brownfield move.
"The difference between a greenfield and a brownfield is not one additional bed, not one additional surgical theatre, not one additional car park," he said.
"On the greenfield documentation there is no allowance made for the University of NSW school - the documentation in the interim draft masterplan showed $11 million less for a greenfield cancer centre than what it cost to build on the Albury campus six years ago."
Mr Tilley said an entirely new hospital was required.
"We need this because of the demographics, the population, and in fact what's been by rolled out by Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews is substandard, it's second best," Mr Tilley said.
The Benambra MP said there was some "backflipping" occurring with his Independent rival Jacqui Hawkins, Wodonga Council and Better Border Health calling for more information.
"The Border Mail in particular has covered that for years with me, wanting the master plan, the signing of the health agreement, all those things, there's nothing new in this," Mr Tilley said.
Ms Hawkins said on Friday she was on a "unity ticket" with Mr Tilley in agreeing with him that the Twin Cities needs a new hospital.
"Me and the incumbent are united when it comes to the greenfields site being the viable option the community wants and as a community independent I represent the community, so I've heard it very clear from our local clinicians and health professionals that they want to push that greenfields site and that's a fight I'm going to bring," she said.
"This is not about the politics now, this is about getting it right for our community."
Victorian Labor minister Jaclyn Symes said the hospital deal "ticks a lot of the boxes about what the community were calling for - single site, safer clinical treatment in one site, ancillary services across both sides of the border".
"(This) is something we should be very happy about, I of course don't begrudge anybody in relation to rallies and the like, but the decision was made prior to caretaker (mode), this is real money, a real project," she said.
Better Border Health's Di Thomas confirmed Sunday's rally will run despite a forecast of significant rain.
"We're going to get ahead albeit over a shorter time and see how we go and we advise people to wear a raincoat and bring an umbrella," she said.
The event is set to run from 10am to 11.30am at Junction Place.
