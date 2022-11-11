Wodonga Raiders have signed Wagga Tigers' defender Lewis Waters.
The solidly built Waters will add further depth at Birallee Park and has spent the past two seasons with the Riverina league club.
Coach Marc Almond said Waters should prove a handy addition with his versatility one of his biggest assets.
"Lewis is a good size, probably not big enough to play key position in the O&M but not far off it," Almond said.
"He can play a range of different roles which will give us a bit more flexibility.
"Another big body is something that we need considering the amount of young talent that we are developing on the list."
ALSO IN SPORT
Almond said Waters, 23, was keen to test himself at the higher standard of the O&M.
"Lewis was looking to play O&M, got in contact and it all went from there," he said.
"It's no secret we need to bolster our depth and we probably lack enough players in that age profile of between 23 to 28."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.