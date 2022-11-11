The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lewis Waters joins Wodonga Raiders after two seasons with Wagga Tigers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis Waters (right) has signed with Raiders. Picture by Daily Advertiser

Wodonga Raiders have signed Wagga Tigers' defender Lewis Waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.