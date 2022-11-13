A food relief organisation is calling for donations of non-perishables, as families experiencing food insecurity prepare to tighten spending even further over Christmas.
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare said it had teamed up with local Hume Bank branches to make drop off easier for supporters of its festive food drive.
Chief executive Katrina Pawley said the cost of living crisis had contributed to the "significant growth" of people accessing support from her organisation, which will remain open for much of the Christmas period.
"This year more so because of cost of living pressures, that has made it much harder for people this season," Ms Pawley said.
"Donations received through the festive food drive will allow us to supplement the donations we receive each week to support even more people in our community."
"Other agencies might close, they might have a shutdown period, whereas we don't," she said.
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare works to support its share of the 22,230 people who live in poverty in the region, with one in 10 requiring food assistance.
This figure, defined as those living with a weekly household income of less than $368, includes nearly 5000 children.
"Some are students, some people have lost their job or they are now needing to support additional family members ... and pensioners," Ms Pawley said.
"We would rather support people before they reach crisis. Hopefully we can help them sooner and hopefully then it is a quicker recovery."
Following a social impact study, Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare was able to identify the high return on investment possible from a donation of any dollar amount.
"You may think it is only a $10 donation but for us it is equivalent to a $40 donation because we buy food as well as get food donated, so that then enables us to give out more," Ms Pawley said.
Though the most in-demand items remain nutritious non-perishable or "recipe staple" foods, Ms Pawley said that the season meant they were also accepting festive donations such as puddings.
"We put a Kit-Kat in a hamper once and a person called back in tears because they had such little money that they had not bought a chocolate in however long," Ms Pawley said.
Around the region, non-perishable food donations can be made at Hume Bank locations at Olive Street and Myer Centrepoint in Albury, Wodonga Place, Yackandandah, Wangaratta, Corowa and Howlong.
Financial donations can be made at any Hume Bank branch.
"This festive season we are asking our customers and our community to support each other by helping those doing it a little tough to have nutritious food on their table," Hume Bank chief executive Stephen Capello said.
