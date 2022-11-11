The Border Mail
B&H Homes wins two HIA Victorian awards for Staghorn Flat project

By Janet Howie
November 12 2022 - 10:30am
Sustainability was key to this B&H Homes project, with off grid power generation allowing for 100 per cent self- sufficiency. The four-bedroom house features open plan kitchen, meals and living areas. Picture supplied

A Border builder has won two Victorian awards for a Staghorn Flat home described as "a modern take on a traditional homestead".

