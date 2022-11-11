A Border builder has won two Victorian awards for a Staghorn Flat home described as "a modern take on a traditional homestead".
B&H Homes took out Project Home of the Year and Project Home over $500,001 at the 2022 HIA-CSR Victorian Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom Awards, held at Crown Palladium in Melbourne last week.
Scott James Builder claimed Custom Built Home $2 million-$3 million while Hadar Homes led Display Home $500,001-$600,000.
B&H Homes director Joshua Baker said the winning project sat on land by the Kiewa River.
"Our brief was to create a robust, adaptable design, to suit a growing family, while also embracing the surrounding environment through all seasons and climates," he said.
The features include fully lined verandah, clerestory window and raked ceiling to entry, open plan kitchen, meals and living areas, four bedrooms, designated home office with built in custom cabinetry, internal wood boiler and external wood heater, both with brick fire surrounds, hydronic in floor heating and double glazing throughout.
"It's a home to be held for the generations," Mr Baker said.
