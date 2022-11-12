Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old male in relation to a glassing incident on Friday 4.
Albury's Cheif inspector Scott Russell said after a call from the public, police were able to identify the male.
"Police arrested and charged a 26-year-old male last evening on November 11," Inspector Russell said.
"The male was released on conditional bail to appear at the Albury local court on November 30."
They were told two men, who did not know each other, had started arguing before one man struck the other in the face with a glass.
The offender punched the victim and ran from the scene.
"Police on patrol saw him walking last night and were able to identify the male and arrested and charged him," Inspector Russell said.
Albury police called out to the public and thanked them for any information.
