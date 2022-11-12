The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Police have found and charged a 26-year-old for a glassing assult

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 12 2022 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Astor Hotel in Albury. File picture

Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old male after a glassing incident on Friday 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.