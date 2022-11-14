The Border Mail
Wodonga's Leon Schultz said the proposal would go to council for determination

By Sophie Else
November 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Resident Geoff Damm says while the property behind him is only a small block the developers have good intentions for it. "The owner and the builder are committed to the environment and sustainability." Picture by Mark Jesser.

A six-dwelling subdivision proposed for a vacant lot in a Wodonga street has been slammed by neighbours as a monstrosity of over-development.

