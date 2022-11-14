A six-dwelling subdivision proposed for a vacant lot in a Wodonga street has been slammed by neighbours as a monstrosity of over-development.
Objections lodged with Wodonga Council say the Havelock Street proposal is inappropriate for the area.
David Bennett, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 30 years with his wife, Debra, said it was far too substantial for the 900 square metre block.
"There's no definition of low-, medium- or high-density living," he said.
"To have six units on one block is high-density living; we are going to lose the pearl of central Wodonga.
"The actual concept drawings that are on the council website are not legally binding on what will actually be built and they will be wrecking the street."
The proposed plan for the dwellings details buildings of two levels for the corner of Ethel Street, a site now occupied by a single derelict dwelling, a shed and a carport.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It is proposed that two of the six units will be three-bedroom townhouses, with the remaining to be two-bedroom townhouses.
Property owner Matt Rendell, who owns a unit on Ethel Street, said the proposal was excessive.
"It's a relatively small and quiet neighbourhood and it would drastically change the aesthetics of the area," he said, "Especially with heritage-listed homes in the area."
Mr Rendell said he wasn't fully against the block being developed but his concern remained, especially with the increased traffic that would result. "We already have a lot of parked cars in the area,"he said.
But Geoff Damm, who owns a property on the street, disagreed, describing the proposal as "great" for Wodonga.
"It will be a good thing for the neighbourhood and the street," he said.
Another neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said he wouldn't be happy if the plans for the build went ahead.
"While I encourage higher density in central locations, it would be better to see it well-thought out instead," he said.
Mr Bennett agreed and said the council was trying to make the area too much like the inner-city of Melbourne.
"When we first moved in the street over 30 years ago there were no units, but now they're everywhere," he said.
Wodonga planning, development and infrastructure director Leon Schultz said the application would go to a council meeting for determination, but no date had been set.
"The council has placed the application to subdivide 10 Havelock Street into six lots on public notice," Mr Schultz said.
"The community can still make a submission on the proposal prior to a decision being made."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.