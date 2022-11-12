Wodonga cyclist left in a serious condition after being struck by car

A Wodonga man aged in his 70s has been left in serious condition after sustaining a head injury after he was hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday.
The male rider has been transported to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he was hit by the vehicle on Parkland Drive.
Paramedics and Wodonga police attended the incident.
Police are continuing Investigations into the incident.
