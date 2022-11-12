The Border Mail
A Wodonga man in his 70s has been struck by a car while riding his bike

By Sophie Else
Updated November 12 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Wodonga cyclist left in a serious condition after being struck by car

A Wodonga man aged in his 70s has been left in serious condition after sustaining a head injury after he was hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday.

