Albury SES has issued an emergency warning for major flooding

By Sophie Else
Updated November 12 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Major flooding at Doctors Point: 'It's now too late to leave'

The State Emergency Services has issued an emergency evacuation order for residents to take immediate shelter due to rising floodwaters at Doctors Point.

