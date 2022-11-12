Major flooding at Doctors Point: 'It's now too late to leave'

The State Emergency Services has issued an emergency evacuation order for residents to take immediate shelter due to rising floodwaters at Doctors Point.
The SES said It was now too late to leave safely as evacuation routes were likely to be cut off.
SES Albury Unit commander Curtis Kishere said the rising flood lovels were now over the 1996 and 2016 flood level count.
"We have been working with council to keep the road open for as long as we can but the road has started to detriorate and we had to close it this morning," Mr Kishere said.
"The road is only accessable by foot.
"Due to the heavy rainfall this was the best priority."
A separate emergency warning for low-lying areas outside Albury Levy Townsend Street, Albury West Abercorn Street, and Albury Willowbank Road should also prepare to evacuate with flood waters peaking.
As always, people should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate by 12pm Sunday when instructed by NSW SES and never enter flood waters.
"We are putting the warning out now to prepare the community," Mr Kitshire said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
You may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
If you choose to stay, It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.