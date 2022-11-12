A West Albury house failed to sell at auction on Saturday, despite two buyers turning out to compete for the property.
A big crowd gathered for the auction of the four-bedroom home in Doland Street.
Brian Unthank Real Estate agent Susan Hanrahan said the property had potential "in old West Albury".
She said although it was passed in on Saturday, she expected it would sell over the next few days.
"Unfortunately, it didn't sell (at auction)," she said.
"We had two buyers who wanted to buy the property but didn't have their finances in order at the time.
"It's a large, quality property and a lovely home, which makes an ideal work-from-home scenario."
The reserve price for the property was over $650,000.
Other features of the 1982 brick-veneer home include two bathrooms and built-in robes in all bedrooms, a vegetable garden and a large outdoor entertainment area with a barbecue, pizza oven and shed.
The property also has two rainwater tanks.
