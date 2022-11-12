The Border Mail
Riverina Bullets top Regional Bash Pool B to reach 2022/23 finals day

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated November 12 2022 - 7:55pm, first published 7:30pm
It was a weekend to remember for the Riverina Bullets.

The Riverina Bullets remain on course to defend their Regional Bash title after topping their pool with three straight wins in Wollongong.

