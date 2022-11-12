The Riverina Bullets remain on course to defend their Regional Bash title after topping their pool with three straight wins in Wollongong.
Catherine Wood's side, who won the tournament in February, were in magnificent form on Friday and Saturday.
They saw off Illawarra Flames, Western Outlaws and ACT Aces, bowling each side out for less than 100 and chasing down their targets comfortably.
"It was a fantastic effort by all the girls," coach Wood beamed.
"It's very exciting to win all three, we've never done that before and everyone was stoked.
"It's really exciting going into the finals, all the girls are up and about and we definitely are the team to beat."
The off-spin of Corowa's Rosie Blain picked up six wickets across the three games including a stunning 3-3 from two overs in the opener against Illawarra on Friday evening.
Having dismissed the Flames for 85, the Bullets chased down their target with more than three overs to spare, anchored by an unbeaten 22 from Burrumbuttock's Sara Burns.
Blain chipped in again on Saturday morning to help skittle the Outlaws for just 63, returning figures of 2-13 from 3.3 overs and Riverina went on to win by nine wickets.
They turned in an equally dominant display to sign off the weekend, rolling ACT for 72, with Blain again among the wickets before reaching their target only one wicket down.
"Some of the girls have been incredible," Wood said.
"Rosie Blain really stood up with the ball.
"She hasn't bowled for a long time, since she was picked in the Combined High Schools 2nd XI and because she's just finished her HSC, hasn't been training or playing any cricket.
"But she bowled amazingly.
"She's a great little off-spinner and was definitely a secret weapon for the weekend.
"She just has a smile on her face the whole time, she obviously loves it and when you're taking wickets that always helps."
Bullets captain Jodie Hicks led the way with eight wickets and there was a key role in each of the three wins for Gol Gol's Abby Collihole.
Having travelled 1000km to play, Collihole opened the batting against Illawarra and raced to 20 off 14 balls.
"It was amazing to see," Wood said.
"I was holding my breath when she was on strike for the first time, going 'please don't get a duck, you've come all this way' but she clipped it for three runs and she was off and racing.
"She did really well and she's had a ball, she's had a smile on her face the whole time.
"She's been a lot of fun."
Finals day will be at North Sydney Oval in early 2023.
