Health rally planned for Junction Place cancelled due to weather warning

The second Better Border Health rally planned for Junction Place in Wodonga on Sunday has been cancelled.
The advocacy group and the Border Medical Association made the decision to cancel after a severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology citing heavy rain and potential thunderstorms for the Border on Sunday.
The rally was called after funding was announced last month by the Victorian and NSW governments to rebuild Albury's hospital
IN OTHER NEWS
Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association said it was hoped to "bring together our speakers for a mid-week presentation in future to share the key points of their speeches in response to last month's announcement by the NSW and Victorian governments of a $558 million redevelopment of the Albury Hospital site."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.