Wodonga lose seven wickets for 15 runs to hand Albury an unlikely victory at Billson Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 13 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Tom Johnson took 6-21, including the wicket of Alex Popko here, but finished on the losing side. Picture by Mark Jesser

A dramatic Wodonga batting collapse handed Albury their first win of the season at Billson Park on Saturday.

