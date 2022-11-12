A dramatic Wodonga batting collapse handed Albury their first win of the season at Billson Park on Saturday.
The visitors, having bowled Albury out for 132, looked odds-on favourites at 3/79 but lost their last seven wickets for just 15 runs.
Albury captain Ross Dixon picked up 4-18, with fellow spinner Kade Brown claiming 2-20 as Wodonga crashed to 94 all out.
"It was about getting one on the board and winning ugly," Dixon said.
"It showed how far we've come as a group that we've got a win against a top side like Wodonga, yet we're still not pleased with how we performed.
"We're moving in the right direction but we're going to have to be better for longer, particularly with the bat."
Tom Johnson had earlier ripped through Albury's top order on his way to 6-21 as the home side struggled to score.
Innocent Kaia, Alex Popko and Seb Botes all departed for single-figures, with only Brown (45) and Dixon (24) occupying the crease for any length of time.
Leo McGhee chipped in with 2-10 and Wodonga seemed to be making serene progress in their run-chase with Daniel Lancaster and Bob Jackson both reaching 26.
However, once Jackson had been caught by Sam Stewart off Brown's bowling, they simply capitulated.
Botes and Caleb Martin also got among the wickets as Albury bounced back from their defeat to North Albury seven days earlier.
"It's a bit of a tune-up and hopefully we can take some momentum into a packed couple of weeks with the double-header next week and the T20 comp," Dixon said.
"Hopefully we can use this as a platform but we have to keep improving if we want to be competitive.
Albury reached the grand final last season but Dixon admits they don't have the same spark yet in 2022/23 and has challenged his players to lift.
"It's something we've really struggled with," Dixon said.
"As a group, we don't seem to have had that momentum in terms of getting the boys together and availability for that first month.
"It's been a bit of a damp squib but hopefully now competition for places increases and the chance to play in a team which is going to push pretty hard gets the boys back together.
"There's been a bit of a hangover from last season, expecting things to just click.
"I think today has woken us back up.
"Kade Brown was the only person all day that batted well on a tough wicket and it showed his class again.
"Everyone struggled but he got 45, which was worth 70 or 80 on a normal outfield."
