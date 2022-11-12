The Border Mail

When you look at the numbers, hospital funding doesn't stack up

November 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the second Better Border Health rally was announced, the vision was another show of community support to demand funding from the Victorian and NSW governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.