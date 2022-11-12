When you look at the numbers, hospital funding doesn't stack up

When the second Better Border Health rally was announced, the vision was another show of community support to demand funding from the Victorian and NSW governments.
Unfortunately, another blast of rain and potential thunderstorms has seen the rally, due to be held today, called off.
Things have changed since the second rally was flagged, but not to the degree we would like. A visit by the NSW and Victorian premiers in October resulted in the announcement of $558 million for the redevelopment of the current Albury hospital, funding that was inflated no doubt by design given it included over $100 million already promised.
It's an uncomfortable truth that including money already promised was an attempt to make the offer sound better than it was, to make the community accept it as something more "generous".
The slogan, if that's the right word, for the second rally that had been planned for today was "no more Border Band-Aids". It was a shame that the contributions from NSW and Victoria, while appreciated, was not enough to force a rethink of the branding. We got another Band-Aid, a much bigger Band-Aid but a Band-Aid all the same.
There would be some members of our community who think that this is enough, and you don't look a gift horse in the mouth. But this is no gift, this is the job of the two state governments who created a cross-border health service - it is their responsibility to use our money to properly fund it. As Better Border Health member Michael Gobel points out, the numbers don't stack up.
Analysis of government funding for other regional hospital rebuilds or new builds has funding at between $8000 to $10,000 per head of population. Our announcement gives a result of less than $6000 per head, and that is just accounting for Albury-Wodonga's population.
So whether you think the money is enough, or you think it isn't, the point of truth is the numbers. They don't lie - we are getting a second-rate deal up to other regional health services. Where it takes less of a contribution from each, given two state governments share responsibility for a cross-border health service, still we have missed out on the funding deserved and required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.