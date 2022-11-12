The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free
Weather

SES emergency flood warnings current on Sunday, November 13

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 13 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A timely reminder for drivers as rain continues to fall this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

Several emergency warnings remain in place across the Border and North East on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.