Several emergency warnings remain in place across the Border and North East on Sunday.
About 39 millimetres of rain was recorded at Albury Airport between 4.30am and 7am Sunday.
Albury South outside the levee flooding:
The NSW State Emergency Service advises people in the following area(s) to PREPARE TO EVACUATE due to predicted rising floodwaters and major flooding:
Low-lying areas outside the Albury Levee
Townsend Street, Albury
West Abercorn Street, Albury
Willowbank Road, Albury
Corowa flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Corowa and surrounding areas
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Corowa.
The Murray River at Corowa may reach near 7.80 metres around Monday, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible from around Monday onwards with forecast rain.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Low lying areas may be impacted by floodwaters
Riverbank camp sites may be closed due to floodwater.
Timber and Tourist tracks can be impacted by flooding
Access to parts of Lone Pine Avenue may be impacted
Inundation of parts of Corowa Caravan Park is possible
Albury flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Albury and surrounds
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Albury.
Subject to upstream releases, the river level at Albury may remain around 5.30-5.45 metres through to early next week, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises are possible from around Monday onwards with forecast rain.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yarrawonga downstream flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Yarrawonga and surrounds
Riverina Highway
You should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing. Avoid floodwater for your safety.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Yarrawonga.
The Murray River at Yarrawonga Downstream may reach around 7.00 metres during Monday.
Further rises are possible with forecast rain.
Tocumwal flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to predicted prolonged moderate flooding:
Tocumwal
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Tocumwal.
The Murray River at Tocumwal may reach near 6.90 metres during Monday, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible with forecast rain.
Deniliquin flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Deniliquin
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Deniliquin.
The Edward River at Deniliquin may peak near 8.80 metres around Tuesday, with moderate flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Aljoes Lane
The causeway at Sandhurst Island Estate and Dahwilly Lane
Chippenham Park Access Road
Island Sanctuary (nature reserve) near the footbridge
Low-lying areas of McLeans Beach Caravan Park
Minor roads and low-lying bridges
Low lying farming and rural areas
Possible inundation of Edward Street Oval
Island Sanctuary may become inundated and access may be cut
Low lying areas of McLeans Beach Caravan Park
Carew and Henry Street can become inundated and access may be cut
Minor Flood Warning - Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
Further rainfall is forecast during Sunday, and a flood watch for northern and parts of southern Victoria, covering the Kiewa River catchment, is current. Renewed river rises are likely from Sunday. The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is currently at 3.30 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is likely to remain around the minor flood level (3.30 m) Sunday morning.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 2.97 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is likely to remain above the minor flood level (2.80 m) for the next few days.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.