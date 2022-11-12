UPDATE, 3pm, Sunday
The Riverina Highway has reopened in both directions between West Albury and Howlong after being closed due to flooding.
A reduced speed limit of 60km/h is in place due to water on the road.
UPDATE, 2:05pm, Sunday
Watch and act - Murray River at Albury and Murray River downstream Hume Dam to Tocumwal
The Victorian SES has issued a major flood warning for the Murray River at Albury and Murray River downstream Hume Dam to Tocumwal.
This is an update, replacing the Watch and Act message issued at 1.30 pm.
Heavy rainfall from Saturday has caused rapid river level rises along the Murray River at Albury where major flooding is possible from Sunday morning.
Rainfall over the past several weeks has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the Murray River.
Releases from the Hume Dam combined with Kiewa River flows have caused moderate flooding along the Murray River at Albury, Corowa, Yarrawonga and Tocumwal. Subject to upstream releases and forecast rainfall, renewed rises are possible from late Sunday onwards.
Forecasts will be progressively refined once upstream flood peaks along the Murray River and its tributaries are observed.
Further moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast across northern Victoria from Sunday into Monday. This may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding along the Murray River.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
Flood operations are being conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the Upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries. MDBA are working closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW to plan release strategies.
Murray River downstream of Hume Dam to Tocumwal
Moderate flooding is occurring at Albury, Corowa, Yarrawonga and Tocumwal. Major flooding is possible at Albury.
The river level at Albury may reach around 5.55 metres Sunday morning, with major flooding.
The Murray River at Corowa may reach near 7.80 metres around Monday, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible from around Monday onwards with forecast rain.
The Murray River at Yarrawonga downstream may reach around 7.00 metres during Monday. Further rises are possible with forecast rain.
The Murray River at Tocumwal may reach near 6.90 metres during Monday, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible with forecast rain.
Earlier: Albury South - outside the levee
The NSW SES is directing people in the following area(s) to EVACUATE NOW due to rising floodwaters flooding:
Low-lying areas outside the Albury levee
Townsend Street, Albury
West Abercorn Street, Albury
Willowbank Road, Albury
You must evacuate now because evacuation routes will be closed due to floodwater and flooding is likely to impact these areas.
You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water.
Watch and act - Ovens River Bright to Rocky Point
The Victorian SES has issued a moderate flood warning for the Ovens River Bright to Rocky Point.
Since 9am Saturday, widespread rainfall totals of 30-50 millimetres have been observed across the Ovens and King River catchments.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Sunday and Monday, and a flood watch for northern and parts of southern Victoria, covering the Ovens and King River catchments, is current.
The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
The Ovens River at Eurobin is currently at 3.58 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. The Ovens River at Eurobin is likely to reach the minor flood level (4.50m) late Sunday afternoon. Further rises possible.
The Ovens River at Rocky Point is currently at 2.89 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. The Ovens River at Rocky Point is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.20m) around 10:00am Sunday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.40m) overnight Sunday into Monday, with forecast rainfall.
Watch and act - Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge
The Victorian SES says moderate flooding is likely at Bandiana during Sunday.
Further rainfall is forecast for remainder of Sunday into Monday, which is likely to cause further river level rises. A flood watch for northern and parts of southern Victoria, covering the Kiewa River catchment, is current.
The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
Moderate flooding is likely along the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is currently at 3.38 metres and rising, with minor flooding. The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is likely to remain above the minor flood level (3.30m) overnight Sunday into Monday.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 3.04 metres and rising, with minor flooding. The Kiewa River at Bandiana is likely to reach the moderate flood level (3.10m) Sunday afternoon.
Murray River at Albury
The Victorian SES has issued a major flood warning for the Murray River at Albury.
Heavy rainfall from Saturday has caused rapid river level rises along the Murray River at Albury where major flooding is possible from Sunday morning.
Rainfall over the past several weeks has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the Murray and Edward Rivers and their tributaries.
Releases from the Hume Dam combined with Kiewa River flows have caused moderate flooding along the Murray River at Albury, Corowa, Yarrawonga and Tocumwal.
Subject to upstream releases and forecast rainfall, renewed rises are possible from late Sunday onwards.
Several emergency warnings remain in place across the Border and North East on Sunday.
About 39 millimetres of rain was recorded at Albury Airport between 4.30am and 7am Sunday.
Regional NSW road closures
The Riverina Highway has closed in both directions between West Albury and Howlong, due to flooding.
The Riverina Highway is also closed at Coreen, north of Corowa while the Riverina Highway and Federation Way are closed between Hopefield and Urana.
In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected.
For the latest traffic information, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Severe weather warning
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for North East and parts of East Gippsland, Northern Country, North Central, Central and West and South Gippsland Forecast Districts.
This Advice message is for heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for the North East and parts of the East Gippsland, Northern Country, North Central, Central and West and South Gippsland Forecast districts from early Sunday morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 70mm are possible, with isolated falls of up to 90mm. 24-hourly rainfall totals between 80 to 120mm are possible, with isolated falls up to 150mm about the alpine peaks.
Embedded thunderstorms are likely to bring more higher rainfall intensities over shorter time periods during this afternoon and evening.
Locations which may be affected include Seymour, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Corryong, Bright, Mansfield, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller.
Earlier: Emergency warnings, Sunday November 13
Albury South outside the levee flooding:
The NSW State Emergency Service advises people in the following area(s) to PREPARE TO EVACUATE due to predicted rising floodwaters and major flooding:
Low-lying areas outside the Albury Levee
Townsend Street, Albury
West Abercorn Street, Albury
Willowbank Road, Albury
Corowa flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Corowa and surrounding areas
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Corowa.
The Murray River at Corowa may reach near 7.80 metres around Monday, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible from around Monday onwards with forecast rain.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Low lying areas may be impacted by floodwaters
Riverbank camp sites may be closed due to floodwater.
Timber and Tourist tracks can be impacted by flooding
Access to parts of Lone Pine Avenue may be impacted
Inundation of parts of Corowa Caravan Park is possible
Albury flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Albury and surrounds
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Albury.
Subject to upstream releases, the river level at Albury may remain around 5.30-5.45 metres through to early next week, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises are possible from around Monday onwards with forecast rain.
Yarrawonga downstream flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Yarrawonga and surrounds
Riverina Highway
You should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing. Avoid floodwater for your safety.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Yarrawonga.
The Murray River at Yarrawonga Downstream may reach around 7.00 metres during Monday.
Further rises are possible with forecast rain.
Tocumwal flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to predicted prolonged moderate flooding:
Tocumwal
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Tocumwal.
The Murray River at Tocumwal may reach near 6.90 metres during Monday, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible with forecast rain.
Deniliquin flooding
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
Deniliquin
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate flooding is occurring at Deniliquin.
The Edward River at Deniliquin may peak near 8.80 metres around Tuesday, with moderate flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Aljoes Lane
The causeway at Sandhurst Island Estate and Dahwilly Lane
Chippenham Park Access Road
Island Sanctuary (nature reserve) near the footbridge
Low-lying areas of McLeans Beach Caravan Park
Minor roads and low-lying bridges
Low lying farming and rural areas
Possible inundation of Edward Street Oval
Island Sanctuary may become inundated and access may be cut
Low lying areas of McLeans Beach Caravan Park
Carew and Henry Street can become inundated and access may be cut
Minor Flood Warning - Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
Further rainfall is forecast during Sunday, and a flood watch for northern and parts of southern Victoria, covering the Kiewa River catchment, is current. Renewed river rises are likely from Sunday. The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is currently at 3.30 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is likely to remain around the minor flood level (3.30 m) Sunday morning.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 2.97 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is likely to remain above the minor flood level (2.80 m) for the next few days.
