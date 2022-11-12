100-year-old passenger dies from injuries in Thurgoona car crash

A 100-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash at Thurgoona.
NSW Police said the man was a passenger in a Hyundai station wagon that reportedly lost control and struck a bridge railing at Thurgoona Drive about 10am on Saturday.
"The Hyundai left the road and continued a further 100 metres before hitting a tree," police said in a statement on Sunday morning.
"The front-seat passenger, a 100-year-old man, suffered critical injuries.
"He was treated by paramedics and taken to Albury Base Hospital where he died last night.
"The driver, an 86-year-old woman, suffered chest injuries and is undergoing treatment in the same hospital."
Murray River Police District detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident can Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.