The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

100-year-old passenger dies from injuries in Thurgoona car crash

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100-year-old passenger dies from injuries in Thurgoona car crash

A 100-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash at Thurgoona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.