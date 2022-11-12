A 77-run stand for the third wicket between an aggressive Tom Webster and patient Chad Brookes set up Barnawartha Chiltern's 36-run win over Mount Beauty on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga District.
Webster struck 69 runs from 73 deliveries, while Brookes posted 33 from 70 as the home side scored 6-159 from 32 overs in the rain-interrupted round.
The visitors were bowled out for 123 from 27.4 overs with English import Sulaiman Hussain showing his class with 65 from only 60 balls, including five sixes and three boundaries.
"He came out and danced down the wicket to me, he smashed the first ball and I went, 'oh, alright' and he did the same off the second ball," Chris Hartshorn mused.
"He's going to make a lot of runs, teams that get him out pretty early are going to be pretty lucky, I think."
Fourteen-year-old Brookes certainly wasn't as damaging as his opponent, but the co-club president and opening bat says he's thriving on the responsibility.
"He's playing rep cricket and we're starting to see the rewards in club level how good he's going to be," Hartshorn explained.
Jacob Styles (Mt Beauty) and Osbert Ramage (Miners) grabbed three wickets apiece.
Elsewhere, Dederang skittled Howlong for 47 from 21.4 overs, with Clement Beazley capturing 4-7.
The visitors were 5-31, but captain Tristan Mann smashed three sixes in the five-wicket win.
Aaron Hoskin nabbed 4-4 from five overs.
And Yackandandah defeated Bethanga on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method.
Home captain Bailey Glass hammered an unbeaten 71 in 6-170 from 30 overs, while Bethanga was 6-71 from 24.2.
And Eskdale-Kiewa was washed out.
