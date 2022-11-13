The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Osborne all class with the bat to secure a big win over Holbrook

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 13 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne's Johnny Ryan flicks one off the pads during the win against Holbrook. He was in sparkling touch with the bat on the way to making 61, forming a great stand in the middle with Thomas Howard. Picture by James Wiltshire

Osborne vice-captain Darren Howard wasn't joking when he said Holbrook Sporting Complex's outfield was quick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.