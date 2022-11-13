Osborne vice-captain Darren Howard wasn't joking when he said Holbrook Sporting Complex's outfield was quick.
His side belted 32 boundaries on the way to posting 7/223, and were rampant on the attack to eventually seal a 77 run over the visitors.
"Batting first and posting a score like that, we were rapt," Howard said.
"The ground was surprisingly very fast, hence why it was a good score, and the shorter boundaries helped too.
"It looked pretty threatening there for a while, but thankfully the rain stayed away.
"Once you got it through the gaps it was four runs."
With dark clouds swirling, it seemed as if the game might be in jeopardy - but once play began, a ripping contest was in store.
Osborne started strongly and despite Andrew Smith's dismissal for 12, the visitors would make it to 114 before the wicket of Johnny Ryan (61) fell.
Ryan and Thomas Howard (67) were instrumental in aiding Osborne to a big score, cranking 17 fours between them in a partnership which ultimately decided the fate of the game.
Meanwhile, Lewis Bowen and Aidan Cox each took two wickets for Holbrook.
The hosting side got off to a nightmare start with the bat, finding themselves 4-15 and 5-27 shortly after.
Cox and Thomas Heriot dug in and both reached the 40s, but once Osborne managed to send the pair walking it was all over for Holbrook, despite Jett Liddell providing some resistance and finishing the innings not out on 19.
Joshua McDonnell produced a dazzling spell with the ball collecting 4-28, while Ryan Collins also impressed with his 2-13 which included the pivotal wicket of Cox.
"We got a pretty good total on the board and got off to a pretty good start with the bowling," Howard said.
"Young Tom Heriot and (Aidan) Cox put on a good partnership and we couldn't get them out for a while.
"It's a pretty good result, if you win these early games its a big bonus, it sets your year up nicely.
"We've got a pretty handy side together, obviously we've got a big game against Rand coming up, they're always tough to beat then we go into a bye.
"If we can get over Rand it'll really set ourselves up, but in saying that there's a long way to go yet."
Meanwhile, Rand proved too much to handle for Culcairn, steering its way to a five wicket win over the Lions.
Culcairn posted 8/182 from its allotted overs, with Mitchell Way (52) and Rory Jenkins (41) helping their side post a respectable total.
Jackson Lezius also pitched in with a handy knock of 33, while Daniel Lieschke was Rand's chief destroyer, taking 5-46.
Rand skipper Bryce Swift was instrumental in the chase, setting the platform with a sturdy 67 before Brayden Ralston and Brad I'Anson (both 18 not out) carried Rand over the line.
Culcairn's best with the ball during the five wicket loss was Lachlan Knobel (2-30), while Riley Knobel, Chris Spicer and Lezius collected one pole each.
It now has the side positioned in second on 21 points, just three behind Osborne.
Over at the Lockhart Showgrounds, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock got the job done in a weather-impacted match.
Lockhart won the toss and elected to bat, posting 8/45 before rain affected play.
The travelling side then wasted no time in chasing down the needed runs, losing just one wicket on the way to claiming the points to sit third on the ladder.
And in the other match of the round, The Rock Yerong Creek managed to snare a victory over Walla.
The Hoppers sit towards the bottom of the ladder now eye off a match against a rested Henty side, while the Blues look to be held in good stead ahead of their upcoming clash against Lockhart.
