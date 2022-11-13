Tallangatta import John Oswell struck the season's first provincial century, but it wasn't enough as North Albury won under the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The English right-hander hammered 101 from as many deliveries, smacking four sixes and 11 boundaries.
He was dismissed at 5-149 and to further highlight his dominance, no team-mate made over 15 as the visitors finished on 7-174, with Cal Langlands grabbing 4-56.
Under the rain-interrupted scoring system, the home team required 189 for victory with captain Matt Condon (74) and Ben Fulford (72 not out) ensuring the seven-wicket win.
And Lavington edged out Corowa by nine runs.
The home team compiled 8-158 in the reduced 44 overs, with opener Sam O'Connor carrying his bat with an unbeaten 51, while Luke Backhouse captured 4-20.
Corowa was 8-149 after Jarryd Hatton's 50 not out, before Chris Galvin nabbed the two scalps.
