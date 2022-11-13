The Border Mail
Tallangatta's John Oswell hits ton against North Albury, but latter wins

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 13 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 11:49am
Brothers John (right) and Matt Oswell have joined the Bushies this season.

Tallangatta import John Oswell struck the season's first provincial century, but it wasn't enough as North Albury won under the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

