WODONGA is home to the lead candidate for five of the 22 groups contesting the Upper House seat of Northern Victoria in this month's state election.
Incumbent Liberal Democrat Tim Quilty is joined by Josh Knight (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), Mark Jones (Angry Victorians), Erin Sharma (New Democrats) and Scott Cowie (Transport Matters) in being at the helm of a minor party ticket.
Also Wodonga university student and aged care food worker Mitch Bridges is No.5 for Labor and this year's Nationals candidate for Indi, Liz Fisher, of Browns Plains, is No.4 for the Coalition.
Mr Knight stood for the SFF in the lower house seat of Benambra in the 2018 state poll, attracting nine per cent of the vote.
He seized the chance to run for the Upper House after the party's Northern Victoria incumbent Daniel Young failed to win re-election in 2018.
"We want to see roads upgraded and the return of rail services to Mildura," Mr Knight nominated as priorities along with aiding timber industry workers, horse riders, mountain bikers and rock climbers.
"Not much has changed in four years and there's two years that were probably lost (with COVID), so it's another opportunity to step in and protect what we have and try and improve on things."
Mr Jones said a lack of accountability from Labor government MPs in response to corruption inquiries sparked his decision to run.
He is concerned about ambulance ramping, saying Border officers had told him of being able to do only one job through a 12 to 14-hour shift because they were in a hospital queue.
Mr Jones wants large waiting rooms with beds set-up at hospitals to reduce ramping, a proposal he has discussed with medical professionals.
"I've spoken to a lot of ambulance officers and they have said something like that would work," he said.
Mrs Sharma is the top candidate for the New Democrats, which was formed by MLC Kaushaliya Vaghela, who resigned from Labor after making bullying allegations against her old party.
Mrs Sharma said she had known Ms Vaghela since 2019 and decided to stand for the party because she believes it's important to give voice to the migrant, refugee and LGBTQI communities.
"Our parliament should be a true reflection of our diverse community," Mrs Sharma said.
Wodonga born and raised, Mrs Sharma met her Indian-born husband Mukesh in Melbourne and they have both been involved in assisting migrants on the Border.
"Through my experience, I have been able to support disadvantaged youth in the community to find accommodation and employment opportunities," she said.
Mrs Sharma's job involves assisting clients with the NDIS.
Mr Cowie is standing for a second time for the Transport Matters party in Northern Victoria which was formed before the 2018 election.
He is joined by fellow Wodonga taxi cab owner Neil Cullen who has second position on the ticket.
North East residents are also heading two other parties contesting Northern Victoria which extends along the Murray River from the South Australian border to Corryong and south to the edge of Melbourne.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wangaratta's Tania Maxwell is seeking a second term after having been elected in 2018 for Derryn Hinch's Justice Party and Beechworth garden business operator Michael White is flying the Family First flag.
Mr White says he is concerned about "radical political correctness" and wants to be a "voice opposed to Victoria's brutal abortion-to-birth law".
Incumbents Jaclyn Symes (Labor) and Wendy Lovell (Liberal) are No.1 on their respective groupings.
Early voting for the November 26 election begins on Monday from 9am.
There are prepolling centres located in Benalla, Wangaratta, Wodonga and Yarrawonga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.