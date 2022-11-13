YOUR SAY: Remember the terrible price many paid for our freedom

It continues to be our honour to provide the community with the opportunity to attend such services and to pay their respects. We now start planning for Anzac Day 2023.
We must continue to remember the ultimate sacrifice that over 102,000 men and women paid for our freedom and way of life that we all enjoy today.
Remember that freedom is not free and often comes at a terrible price.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Poppies, rosemary and lowered flags attend the commemoration of Remembrance Day, but it's the abandonment of our heroes that's really on parade.
It is moving to have been part of remembrance services over many years, to have seen senior citizens whose younger life was marked by active service, to see currently serving members of our armed forces, and school children with heads bowed to honour the fallen, but beyond the ceremonial silence, the outrage of forgetfulness should be ringing loudly in our ears.
It is a national disgrace that when those who have bravely served our country find themselves at their most vulnerable, they are on their own. It is frustrating that $500 million is being spent on the expansion of the national war memorial when the daily reality of older Australians clearly demonstrates that those who have served our nation have actually been forgotten. It is humiliating to see Australians who have literally been through the wars, losing the battle to live with dignity because they have been betrayed by successive governments and even royal commissions, that have been big on promises but failed to deliver.
There should be a rising tide of anger to see senior citizens being fobbed off with medals and morning teas on a couple of days a year when they continue to live on a battleground dodging the bullets of neglect, begging to be assisted, crying out for attention or pain relief from a depleted army of nurses and care assistants who are valiantly fighting a losing battle.
It is a sobering reality to understand that our senior citizens and families so often keep silent when under fire because they know of the inevitable negative consequences of sounding the alarm.
It is impossible to underestimate the bravery of older people held hostage by an unresponsive, underfunded aged care and health system, whose care is ultimately for the benefit of shareholders and corporations.
Farming older people is impossible to reconcile with the nation over which the Australian flag proudly flies. Have we truly educated a nation where younger people vandalise famous works of art championing climate change and care for the planet, but have created a social climate generating unconsciousness over the plight of vulnerable seniors who have fought for our freedoms?
Governments at every level and in every community need to take urgent practical action to address the dangers and indignities suffered by older Australians who we claim to honour on Remembrance Day .
Lest we forget.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.