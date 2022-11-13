YOUR SAY: Remember the terrible price many paid for our freedom

It is a national disgrace that when those who have bravely served our country find themselves at their most vulnerable, they are on their own. It is frustrating that $500 million is being spent on the expansion of the national war memorial when the daily reality of older Australians clearly demonstrates that those who have served our nation have actually been forgotten. It is humiliating to see Australians who have literally been through the wars, losing the battle to live with dignity because they have been betrayed by successive governments and even royal commissions, that have been big on promises but failed to deliver.