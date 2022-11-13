The ratepayers of Wodonga had nearly $25,000 of their money spent on a Victorian government-backed monitor over the first five months of her appointment.
The bill to August 31 to cater to Janet Dore is revealed in the agenda for Monday night's special meeting of Wodonga Council.
Despite being imposed by the state government, the council has to fully fund Ms Dore, who is due to complete her stint in January.
There was $24,532 in costs tied to Ms Dore to August 31.
That included $4963 for travel, $4875 on accommodation, $4575 on councillor briefing sessions and $4260 to meet the mayor and councillors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other costs related to Ms Dore attending council meetings, seeing the chief executive and staff and being involved in recruiting new city boss Matthew Hyde.
Ms Dore was tasked with scrutinising the council's governance and behaviour of councillors.
In a report for Monday night's meeting, deputy chief executive Debra Mudra and governance officer Kevin Scully state "Ms Dore has given valuable feedback around council processes and councillor behaviour and provided frank and fearless advice throughout".
They note Ms Dore has attended all council meetings, although at the most recent gathering she tuned in remotely on a big screen which had its back to those in the public gallery.
In addition to acknowledging the monitor, Monday night's meeting will also address the council's position on advocating for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital and include elections for mayor and deputy mayor.
Traditionally those leadership ballots have been at the start of meetings, but they will be at the tail of Monday night's gathering with new boss Mr Hyde behind the switch.
"The order of business in meeting agendas is determined by the CEO, based on priorities, community interest and ensuring logical dealing of associated matters such as the mayoral election before the deputy mayor election," Mr Hyde said.
