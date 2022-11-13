The Border Mail
Wodonga Council has revealed how expensive for ratepayers it is to have monitor Janet Dore look over the city's operation

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 13 2022 - 2:10pm
Municipal monitor Janet Dore watches over Wodonga councillor Janet Dore at a council meeting. Her appointment has resulted in thousands of dollars being spent by the city to address her needs.

The ratepayers of Wodonga had nearly $25,000 of their money spent on a Victorian government-backed monitor over the first five months of her appointment.

