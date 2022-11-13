The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

St Patrick's pip East Albury by seven runs in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 13 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's opener Neil Smith is stumped by Crows' keeper Miles Hemann-Petersen for 10 in their thriller on Saturday. The Patties won by seven runs. Picture by Mark Jesser

St Patrick's hardline approach sealed an unlikely win against East Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.