St Patrick's hardline approach sealed an unlikely win against East Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Defending 183, the Patties looked shot as the home team cruised to 1-115, but they lifted the intensity to claim 9-61 as the Crows were dismissed for 176.
"They were doing it pretty easy through the middle overs when (former Zimbabwe international) Tendai (Chisoro) and myself were bowling with the pace off and we made a bit of an effort to throw them off their game because what we were doing clearly wasn't working," captain Dean Nicholson revealed.
"We brought some pace bowlers on and young Josh Murphy bowled probably the best spell I've ever seen him bowl, he picked up three wickets at a crucial time, he was awesome and the other pace bowlers joined in.
"It was pretty relentless, it was awesome to be a part of."
The Patties naturally stayed well within the rules, but by imposing themselves on the contest more showed they have developed a handful of ways to win, which is essential at any level and particularly in a tight competition.
The fact St Pat's also had a host of contributors with the bat also makes the team more dangerous.
First drop Nick Brown top-scored with 37, Nicholson (35 not out) and Luke Evans (30) were vital at No. 7 and 8 respectively, while coach Liam Scammell backed up his fine knock in the first game with 29.
"The pleasing part was the number of players who performed rather than any individuals, which is good," Nicholson enthused.
Brown and Scammell posted 41 for the third wicket, while the skipper and Evans put on 62 for the seventh wicket.
Ryan de Vries took 3-46.
Youngster Miles Hemann-Petersen (59 with a six and five boundaries) and Howlong recruit Darren Keenes (41) appeared to put the Crows in a match-winning position with a 72-run stand, but they then lost 3-10.
The Crows stopped the flow of wickets with another 32-run partnership, but then lost 4-9 to collapse to 9-166.
"After Tendai got Miles it got everybody up and about and from there we made a few changes and every time we brought a new bowler on, they'd strike in the first or second over, it was a consistent flow of pressure and wickets," Nicholson explained.
English import Harry Jackson and tailender Cameron White needed 18 for the final wicket, but Nicholson caught the latter off Luke Evans' bowling for a second successive win to start the weather-interrupted year.
Teenager Murphy was the pick with 3-22, while Evans claimed 2-24.
