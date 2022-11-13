The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East footballer Ben Duffield thanks Greta community for 'miracle' recovery

TH
By Ted Howes
November 14 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footballer Ben Duffield at the Greta club on Sunday thanked the community for helping him achieve his "miracle recovery". Picture by James Wiltshire

After "dying" three times from a cardiac arrest during a semi-final match in August, North East footballer Ben Duffield says he is back with a vengeance - but not on the football field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.