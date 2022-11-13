After "dying" three times from a cardiac arrest during a semi-final match in August, North East footballer Ben Duffield says he is back with a vengeance - but not on the football field.
The 35-year-old who was playing during an Ovens and King reserves grade match at North Wangaratta was at the Greta footy ground on Sunday to thank the first responders and paramedics who saved his life at the scene and the community members who helped in his "miracle" recovery.
"I just want to thank the community, they helped me get through this," Mr Duffield said. "The doctors have said it's been paramount to my recovery and they're absolutely right."
On Sunday Mr Duffield had special thanks for trainer and retired nurse Kat Wadley who tended to Mr Duffield until paramedics arrived.
"Everyone has been calling me to see how on doing - I've seen Cat, she was the first on the scene when it happened so it was good to see her today and have a chat," he said.
"The doctors said that I'd died three times and they brought me back - they used the defibrillator about six or seven times and just brought me back.
"Cat was saying before that I was functioning, she's a nurse and she could tell that I was breathing OK but my heart was out of rhythm.
"I was a bit blurry from the hit, but I remember coming off the ground very uncomfortable and when I went into the changing room I collapsed and remember nothing from there."
Mr Duffield said while he was feeling better since he left hospital, he would never be back in the rough and tumble of the football field but doctors were happy to see the keen golfer indulge in the less strenuous sport.
"I'm ticking all the right boxes, every day I'm getting better, I'm back at work now, just on light duties, but I'm back there," he said.
"I won't ever be back on the field, the doctors said no more contact sport, so I'll stick to golf, I play a bit of that anyway - I'm not terrible but I'm not great. "
Ms Wadley described the moments after Mr Duffield's injury as nerve-wracking.
"When Ben came off the field I could see that he wasn't well, he was sweating, he looked like he was suffering," she said.
"We thought we have to get him to hospital and then he went downhill, he turned blue like a Smurf, his heart was beating and he was still breathing but his heart was doing such an ineffective job, it couldn't pump any blood.
"When the paramedics got there I stepped back - I was just the first responder.
"I had a great group of people around me and it was just such fantastic teamwork - everyone just worked seamlessly, so it wasn't all me, it was a joint effort."
