ORGANISERS of a cancelled rally at Wodonga to push for a greenfield new hospital site for Albury-Wodonga say they doubt there will be another public forum before the Victorian election on November 26.
Better Border Health spokeswoman Di Thomas said about 50 people had turned up at Wodonga's Junction Square on Sunday morning who had missed Saturday's message that the rally had been axed due to a severe weather warning.
"We'd like to stage something before the election but there are factors in that such as the availability of the speakers we had lined up for Sunday's rally," Ms Thomas said. "We're looking at options of putting together those speakers to appear in video addresses which will appear on social media.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's a real shame, but we had to cancel it, we didn't want to put more pressure on emergency services. There were about 50 people I think were obviously there for the rally - no one had dressed as patients, but we were handing out information and there seems to be an appetite for people to gather in public to learn more and ask questions over this issue."
Representatives from the Border Medical Association and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, who were to speak at the rally, have voiced concerns the investment had shortchanged the Albury-Wodonga community.
Speakers for yesterday were to be BMA representatives Phillip Steele and Tracey Merriman, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association member Geoff Hudson and former Albury mayor Kevin Mack, with Bronwen O'Shea as MC.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.