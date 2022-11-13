The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Video address option after Better Border Health rally cancelled

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds gather at Gateway Lakes in May for the Better Border Health rally. Picture by James Wiltshire

ORGANISERS of a cancelled rally at Wodonga to push for a greenfield new hospital site for Albury-Wodonga say they doubt there will be another public forum before the Victorian election on November 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.