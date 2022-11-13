Belvoir is flying after belting New City in a blink-and-you-miss-it edition of local cricket.
The Eagles tore through the Phoenix order to bowl out the hosts for 56, wasting no time on the chase to secure a seven wicket triumph at Urana Road Oval.
Belvoir captain Drew Cameron was pleased with his charges' performance, but minced no words when talking season ambitions.
"It was pretty complete on our end," he said.
"I think we got the best of the bowling conditions early on, it was a good toss to win in the end, but you've still got to put the ball in the right areas and take your catches.
"There's still a lot of hard work to do though, we're not happy with coming fourth or fifth - we're on the hunt for something better than that."
Winning the toss, it wasn't long until Belvoir's bowling brigade had castles crashing.
Tendai Maruma was the first to go on nine, and four runs later it was New City skipper Talor Scott to depart for a duck.
Parminder Hundal (16) was the sole Phoenix batter to venture into double digits, with youngster Will McCarty in damaging form as he claimed four wickets for the Eagles, while Matt Jaensch was equally good for his three.
"They (bowlers) were all really good," Cameron said.
"Matty (Jaensch) was class as well, but it was great for Will (McCarty) to get that confidence out of taking four wickets in an A-grade game - I think his previous best was two."
Wary of the weather, Cameron opted to move Josh Wood up the order as a strategy to reach the runs before mother nature could play her part.
It proved fruitful, with the makeshift opener slapping a quickfire 17 before dropping one into the hands of Daryl Tuffey, while Nick Green (nine) and Kaiden Withers (three) were the only other Belvoir casualties.
Joe Cooke settled any chance of a Phoenix fightback as he produced a steadying innings of 22 not out, while Lachlan McMillan was by his side as Belvoir put the game to bed.
"We were pretty happy with the way things went," Cameron said.
"Obviously with the rain around we tried to get it done as soon as possible so we lost a couple of wickets in the chase, probably from being a little bit over-aggressive but that was the game plan.
"Two games into the season, fielding and bowling are a massive part of our game at the moment.
"If we can bowl and field better than our opposition, we're going to go a long way to winning more games early on."
