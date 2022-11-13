Two-thirds of the Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant produced draws on Saturday.
It's extremely rare to have many draws in a season, so to have two from three games is uncanny.
Wangaratta and Wodonga were level on 72 shots apiece, while Kiewa and Benalla were locked on 77 each.
The only non-draw was Myrtleford's eight-shot win over Yarrawonga.
Rutherglen-Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort was washed out.
In the drawn games, the teams split the four rinks.
At Kiewa, both teams had one and nine-shot victories.
Jude Bartel was skip for her rink in its one-shot win, with Alan Streeter lead.
In the closest rink at Wangaratta, Wodonga pipped the home team 17-15.
David Smith played lead with support from Stephen Coulston, Ray Moon and Mason Bayliss.
Myrtleford's second rink was the difference, with Maria Duic crucial in the 28-15 win.
