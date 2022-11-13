The Border and North East experienced hail, thunder and torrential rain on the weekend, with 84mm of rain falling on Beechworth which endured power outages and fallen trees on the Beechworth-Chiltern road.
Wet weather caused flooding and road closures in other parts of the Border and North East. The Bureau of Meteorology predicted 60mm in Wangaratta and 70mm in Albury-Wodonga yesterday, falling to 15mm tomorrow.
Yesterday, Vic Emergency issued a major flood warning for the Murray River downstream from the Hume Dam to Tocumwal.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana rose to 2.97 metres with an SES warning it was likely to remain above the minor flood level (2.8m) for the next few days, while at Kiewa it would stay around the minor flood level (3.3m) overnight.
The Murray River at Corowa was expected to reach 7.8m tomorrow around Monday, while Yarrawonga downstream levels were predicted to reach 7m.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The SES said minor flooding was likely to develop along the Broken River at Benalla during Sunday afternoon, and extend downstream to Casey Weir.
The Riverina Highway was reopened yesterday afternoon between West Albury and Howlong after being closed due to flooding, but remained closed at Coreen, north of Corowa, while Federation Way was shut off between Hopefield and Urana.
For most North East roads that reopened after minor or major flooding, speed limits were reduced to 60km/h.
Buckland Gap Road was flooded in several areas, while power outages were reported on High and Last streets, and Hayes Drive. Areas around Lake Sambell including the caravan park and the Chinese Gardens were also inundated.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.