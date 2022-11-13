The Border Mail
Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures throughout Border and NE

By Ted Howes
Updated November 13 2022 - 7:57pm, first published 7:30pm
This trio on the Wangaratta-Kilfeera Road near Greta seemed unperturbed about the rainfall belting the region. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Border and North East experienced hail, thunder and torrential rain on the weekend, with 84mm of rain falling on Beechworth which endured power outages and fallen trees on the Beechworth-Chiltern road.

Ted Howes

Local News

