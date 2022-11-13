Holbrook product Alyce Parker has created GWS Giants history in AFLW.
Parker claimed her fourth club champion award on Friday night, becoming the first Giants player, male or female, to achieve the stunning feat.
And it was also her fourth successive win in the Gabrielle Trainor Medal.
"Alyce is a phenomenal player, and she deserves every bit of recognition she receives tonight," coach Cam Bernasconi said at the club's function.
"It takes a special player to continue to perform at the elite level week in, week out and to do that across four consecutive seasons is truly a remarkable achievement.
"She continues to set the standard in our squad and works tirelessly on her own game, but also to help make others around her better.
"She is a fantastic player, an incredible person and an important leader for us - and at just 22 years old, I continue to be excited by her continued development over the coming seasons."
Parker led the count from the start to post 99 votes with emerging players Georgia Garnett (69) and Tarni Evans (68) rounding out the top three.
The courageous midfielder averaged 23.3 disposals and 5.6 clearances as the club finished 11th with four wins and six losses.
Parker has been named in the All-Australian squad and will be looking to win selection in her third All-Australian team.
And Parker also received her fourth Members Choice Award, highlighting her standing and popularity within the club.
