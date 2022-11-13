The Border Mail
Alyce Parker wins fourth club champion award at the Giants

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 13 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 3:25pm
Alyce Parker won her fourth club best and fairest award at the Giants.

Holbrook product Alyce Parker has created GWS Giants history in AFLW.

