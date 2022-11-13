The Border Mail
Water authority drops back rate of releases from Hume Dam but Sunday of rain ensures Murray River still high

By Anthony Bunn
November 14 2022 - 4:00am
Dedicated volunteers fill out bags with sand at the Thurgoona base of the Albury SES unit. Picture by James Wiltshire.

THE volume of water being released from Lake Hume has been slashed but storms and flows from the Kiewa River have the Murray River flooding Albury's far south.

