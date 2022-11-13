Albury Tigers reigned supreme over Pool Pirates in the third round of Ovens and Murray Water Polo action on Sunday.
The Tigers were led by a classy four goal performance from Kira Dawson on the way to a three goal win, signalling the sides' first victory of the season.
Pool Pirates trailed 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, with a Dawson double and one from Hannah Avage handing the Tigers the early lead.
With the buffer blowing out to two at the conclusion of the second quarter, the Pool Pirates managed to outscore the Tigers in the third courtesy of Georgia Polkinghorne, Maya Black and Rosie McCormack.
However, Dawson and Avage popped up with two each in the final term to see the score read 11-8 and hand Pool Pirates their third loss on the bounce.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, Albury Sharks have continued their impressive vein of form, dealing to Stingrays 12-3.
Leah Dodd slotted five on her own during the win which takes the Sharks to three from three, while Cassie Martin doubled up for the losing side.
In the men's fixtures, Albury Tigers romped to a 12-3 victory over Development.
The Tigers were helped on by strong outings in the first and third quarter, with a whopping five goals scored in each to secure the points.
And in the final game between Sharks and Stingrays, it was the latter to emerge victorious following an 11-7 result, with three goals apiece to key players Trent Remington and Elih Mutsch helping Stingrays keep its unbeaten record intact.
