The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Tigers beat Pool Pirates to earn first win of the season

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Tigers' James Scannell rush to the ball during his sides emphatic win over Development on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire12-3

Albury Tigers reigned supreme over Pool Pirates in the third round of Ovens and Murray Water Polo action on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.