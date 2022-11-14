BRE Cook has always loved to sing.
From age three or four, she would belt out a tune skipping around the house.
Later she had singing lessons at the Murray Conservatorium and as a teenager joined musicals and eisteddfods.
Having auditioned for Australian Idol in 2004, she made her mark on the Border theatre scene in Livid Productions' stage show of Grease a decade ago.
"I have always loved singing," she said.
As part of Country Hope fundraiser On Key 4 Kids, Bre will now team up with singing coach Niki Strauss to perform a duet on Friday night at SS&A Albury.
Born-and-bred in Albury, Bre was the office manager at Skinner & Associates.
The mum-of-two boys, aged 8 and 11, said she was motivated to join On Key 4 Kids after she lost her mum to cancer about two years ago.
"She lived her life by the motto that life is too short," Bre said.
"Go out and live and do the things you love to do.
"I decided it was time to reignite my passion for singing at the same time raising funds for an amazing cause.
"My son was born with a hole in his heart and while we were lucky enough to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Melbourne when he underwent open heart surgery, we met other families who were going through a cancer diagnosis or other life-threatening illness for their child.
"To have seen first-hand the impact such a diagnosis can have on all family members is heart-breaking.
"Knowing that an organisation such as Country Hope can make a difference to those people's lives is so important."
Donate to Bre's campaign at: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/bre-cook2022
