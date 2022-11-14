The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bre Cook teams up with Niki Strauss for On Key 4 Kids to raise money for Country Hope

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niki Strauss and Bre Cook are teaming up for On Key 4 Kids to raise money and awareness for Riverina charity Country Hope. Picture by Tania Jackson

BRE Cook has always loved to sing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.