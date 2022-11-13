The Border Mail
Flood waters force closure of John Foord Bridge and Bridge Road, Corowa, says Federation Council

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
The John Foord Bridge is closed due to rising flood waters and storms overnight. The bridge has been closed on multiple occasions in recent years due to Border lockdowns, splitting Corowa and Wahgunyah.

Rising flood waters have forced the closure of Border road infrastructure, splitting the communities of Corowa and Wahgunyah.

