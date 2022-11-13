Rising flood waters have forced the closure of Border road infrastructure, splitting the communities of Corowa and Wahgunyah.
Motorists were advised overnight of immediate road closures for John Foord Bridge and Bridge Road, Corowa.
As water is flowing over low-lying sections of road, the bridge is also closed to cyclists and pedestrians.
The Murray River at Corowa is estimated to reach 8.2 metres on Tuesday, with moderate flooding and further rises possible.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The NSW SES has issued a Watch and Act level warning to residents not to enter floodwater due to the widespread flooding.
Federation Council said it had coordinated with Indigo Shire Council to install road closure and safety signage at the main access points on both sides of the Border.
Residents and road users were directed to the Federation Council website and social media for the latest updates, where the council said it would announce reopening once it is "deemed safe".
"Our community's safety remains council's number one priority and we thank everyone for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," a council spokesperson said.
The John Foord Bridge has been closed on multiple occasions in recent years due Border lockdowns, where the NSW and Victorian communities of Corowa and Wahgunyah were divided under COVID health orders.
