The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free
Updated

Flood waters force Corowa bridge closure, North East warnings continue

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Significant amounts of water still lie across many properties in the North East. Picture by James Wiltshire

UPDATE, noon, Monday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.