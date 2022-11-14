Flood waters force Corowa bridge closure, North East warnings continue

UPDATE, noon, Monday:
Watch and act - Kiewa River at Bandiana
Residents near the Kiewa River at Bandiana have been advised to move to higher ground
The Victorian SES issued a major flood warning for this area at 11am Monday.
"Major flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River at Bandiana and minor flooding is continuing at Kiewa and Mongans Bridge," the SES said.
Access to properties on the following roads may be cut off due to flooding:
"Flooding above floor level of a single-storey home and into sheds and garages is likely to occur in some locations," the SES said.
"A small number of properties are likely to be impacted and possibly become isolated."
Major flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River at Bandiana and minor flooding is continuing at Kiewa and Mongans Bridge.
In the 24 hours to 9am Monday, widespread rainfall totals of 30-60 mm have been observed across the Kiewa River catchment. Further rainfall is forecast during Monday.
Major flooding is occurring along the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 3.30 metres and rising, with major flooding. Further rises are expected along the Kiewa River at Bandiana into the afternoon.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is currently at 3.47 metres and rising, with minor flooding and is likely to remain above the minor flood level (3.30 m) during the next few days. Further river rises are likely during Monday.
Minor flooding is occurring at Mongans Bridge and further river level rises are expected during Monday with the forecast rainfall.
"Move to higher ground. Act now - immediately take actions to protect your life and property," the SES said.
Watch and act - Ovens River downstream of Rocky Point.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Wangaratta on Monday morning.
Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected along the Ovens River at Wangaratta during Monday morning.
In the 24 hours to 8am Monday, widespread rainfall totals of up to 60mm have been observed across the Ovens and King River catchments.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Monday. The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is likely along the Ovens River downstream of Rocky Point.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is currently at 12.38 metres and rising, with minor flooding. The Ovens River at Wangaratta is expected to reach the moderate flood level (12.40m) Monday morning.
Watch and act - Murray River Bringenbrong to Lake Hume
The Victorian SES has issued a moderate flood warning for the Murray River Bringenbrong to Lake Hume.
Minor flooding has developed along the Murray River to Bringenbrong and is expected to extend downstream to Jingellic from Monday morning. Further rises to the moderate flood level are likely from Monday afternoon.
In the 24 hours to 8am Monday, rainfall totals up to 75 millimetres have been observed across the Upper Murray catchment. Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Monday.
Snowy Hydro advise that the releases from Khancoban Pondage are currently at 200 cumecs (minor flood flow is 114 cumecs) and are likely to remain around this flow for the remainder of Monday.
Moderate flooding may occur along the Murray River Bringenbrong to Lake Hume.
The Murray River at Jingellic is currently at 3.41 metres and rising slowly, below the minor flood level. The Murray River at Jingellic is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4m) late Monday morning. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (5.50m) overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Watch and act - King River
Moderate flooding is occurring along the King River at Docker Road Bridge.
In the 24 hours to 8am Monday, widespread rainfall totals of up to 60 millimetres have been observed across the Ovens and King River catchments. Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Monday. The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the King River.
The King River at Docker Rd Bridge peaked at 4.04 metres on 1am Monday. The river level is currently at 4.02 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The King River at Docker Rd Bridge is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (3.95m) during Monday.
Watch and act - Mitta Mitta River downstream of Lake Dartmouth
This moderate flood warning is being issued for the Mitta Mitta River downstream of Lake Dartmouth.
Moderate flooding is expected at Tallandoon overnight Sunday into Monday.
Major flooding is occurring along the Tallangatta Creek at McCallums.
Since 9am Sunday, widespread rainfall totals of 20-55mm have been observed across the Mitta Mitta River catchment. Further rainfall is forecast during Monday.
Victoria SES says the situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
Mitta Mitta River downstream of Lake Dartmouth
The Mitta Mitta River at Tallandoon is currently at 4.83 metres and rising, with minor flooding. It is likely to reach the moderate flood level (4.90 m) overnight Sunday into Monday.
Further river level rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
EARLIER: Rising flood waters have forced the closure of Border road infrastructure, splitting the communities of Corowa and Wahgunyah.
Motorists were advised overnight of immediate road closures for John Foord Bridge and Bridge Road, Corowa.
As water is flowing over low-lying sections of road, the bridge is also closed to cyclists and pedestrians.
The Murray River at Corowa is estimated to reach 8.2 metres on Tuesday, with moderate flooding and further rises possible.
The NSW SES has issued a Watch and Act level warning to residents not to enter floodwater due to the widespread flooding.
Federation Council said it had coordinated with Indigo Shire Council to install road closure and safety signage at the main access points on both sides of the Border.
Residents and road users were directed to the Federation Council website and social media for the latest updates, where the council said it would announce reopening once it is "deemed safe".
"Our community's safety remains council's number one priority and we thank everyone for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," a council spokesperson said.
The John Foord Bridge has been closed on multiple occasions in recent years due Border lockdowns, where the NSW and Victorian communities of Corowa and Wahgunyah were divided under COVID health orders.
