A horse that commemorates the only one of his forebears to return to Australia after World War I galloped around Wodonga Primary School yesterday.
This was part of the school's Remembrance Day assembly, where Sandy's owner, Ross Smith, spoke to pupils about wartime sacrifices.
Mr Smith is president of a Tallangatta committee that hopes to raise more than $150,000 to erect a statue in honour of the original Sandy, who was the only one of 136,000 horses sent abroad in World War 1 to actually return to Australian shores.
Sandy had been donated to the war effort by the O'Donnell family from Old Tallangatta and was eventually put down, on May 23, 1923, because of ill health and bad eyesight.
The Sandy who visited Wodonga Primary, Mr Smith said, was "very similar to the original horse, and we want people to know just how important the history is".
Defence school mentor Anna-Clare said having Sandy at the school was exciting.
"We want the children to remember what our defence families have done," she said.
