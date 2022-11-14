Border residents are being urged to prepare for high-risk asthma and respiratory conditions, as storms combine with pollen count to forecast epidemic thunderstorm asthma.
Large parts of Victoria are on alert for thunderstorm asthma this week, with an elevated risk applying to its residents with pre-existing respiratory conditions or hay fever.
Air quality and pollen in Wodonga this week is forecast for days of moderate-to-high conditions, with grass pollen most prevalent.
Thunderstorm asthma occurs when storm conditions combine with high amounts of pollen, usually in the later months of the year for Victoria and New South Wales.
People with asthma or hay fever are instructed to carry asthma medications with them at all times such as inhalers.
During storms, anyone with any underlying respiratory condition is instructed to stay indoors and to avoid the winds that come beforehand, which kick up pollen and compromise air quality.
During certain thunderstorms even people with no history of asthma can experience bronchospasm, which is when the muscles that line the airways connecting the windpipe to the lungs tighten and constrict, narrowing the airways.
The precautionary alerts from NSW and Victorian health services follow tragic events six years ago, where thunderstorm asthma killed ten people and triggered a near 700 per cent increase in respiratory-related presentations to public hospitals in Melbourne and Geelong.
The Royal Australian College of GPs President Karen Price said forecasts and conditions were pointing to a particularly dangerous thunderstorm asthma season.
"Recent high rainfall levels and warm, humid weather has allowed grass to bloom, and thunderstorm asthma events could prove deadly, just like in 2016," Adjunct Professor Price said.
"The 2016 event also showed the importance of increasing awareness in the general community, as people with no known history of asthma were affected."
