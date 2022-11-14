Draft hype around Joe Richards continues to build with both of this year's AFL grand finalists reportedly showing interest.
Geelong and Sydney have been linked with the Wangaratta star, whose name has also been mentioned in connection with Collingwood and Port Adelaide.
The 22-year-old earned himself an invitation to last month's AFL State Draft Combine off the back of his performances in the Ovens and Murray and produced elite testing results in Melbourne.
Richards, who kicked 29 goals in 19 games for the Magpies, played for the Murray Bushrangers in 2017.
Pies coach Ben Reid welcomed the interest and believes Richards has what it takes to be this year's bolter from the bush.
"He's a man around town at the moment," Reid laughed.
"If he gets the opportunity, he's the sort of kid that will take it with both hands and give it everything he's got.
"That's really what anyone wants, an opportunity, so hopefully he gets that when the Draft comes around and his name gets called out.
"We're all really hoping he gets an opportunity and that's basically where it is at the moment.
"He's in a funny position now where he's just got to wait and see and just hope his name gets called out.
"It's great for the footy club and it's great for the town to have his name talked about and it's another reason you'd look at the O and M now.
"It shows it's going from strength to strength when there's players that are being looked at to be drafted."
