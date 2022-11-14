The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL Draft: Joe Richards linked with Geelong, Sydney, Collingwood and Port Adelaide

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Richards testing at the Draft Combine. Picture by Martin Keep/AFL Photos

Draft hype around Joe Richards continues to build with both of this year's AFL grand finalists reportedly showing interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.